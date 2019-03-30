Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Tamtas to battle it out in Almora seat for third time in a row

Arch-rivals Pradeep Tamta of the Congress and Ajay Tamta of the BJP will battle it out on the Almora Lok Sabha constituency of Uttarakhand for third time in row.

They have been pitted against each other in this constituency since 2009 when Pradeep Tamta of the Congress won from the seat. Ajay Tamta won the seat in 2014, riding the Modi wave.

Both the Tamtas, who are fighting on the Almora seat that is reserved for SC candidates, are, however, not related to each other and hail from different towns.

Pradeep Tamta, 61, is a close confidante of former chief minister Harish Rawat. At present, he is a Rajya Sabha member from Uttarakhand. He hails from Bageshwar.

Ajay Tamta, 46, is said to be close to the central leadership of the BJP. He started his political career in 1989 when he came in contact with the student wing of the RSS - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

The next year, he played a big role from the region in Ram Janmbhoomi movement. He was elected as zilla panchayat member in 1990. He became an MLA for the first time in 2007 after being elected from Someshwar. He won for the second time on the seat in 2012. “I respect Pradeep ji a lot as he is my senior,” said Ajay Tamta, who is the Union minister of state for textiles.

“But I would emerge the winner again, due to the people-centric policies of the Modi government. The charisma of Modi is unparalleled and the people will vote for development,” he said.

Pradeep Tamta said he had lost in 2014 due to the Modi wave, which had now subsided. “We are going to the polls by highlighting the failures of the central government and people are understanding how they have been fooled.”

