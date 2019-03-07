Lok Sabha Elections 2019: UP set to witness project inauguration spree

With the announcement for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 expected soon, Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness a project inauguration spree beginning Thursday.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath would kick off and lay the foundation stone for 80 projects, one each for the number of Parliamentary constituencies in UP, worth Rs 1,10,154 crore, according to a government release.

According to deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while 10 completed projects would be inaugurated, foundation stone of 70 new ones would be laid at the projects launch cum inauguration ceremony that would be held at Jhule Lal Vatika along Gomti Banks on Thursday. He said the completion of these highway projects would add 5,972 kilometer, including construction of Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway. The foundation stone for Namami Gange projects worth around ₹1,969.57 crore would also be laid on the occasion.

Besides, foundation stones will be laid for flyover at IIM crossing, Ghazipur-Phephna-Majhighat road on NH-31A, The national highways to be inaugurated include four-laning of Lucknow-Sultanpur section on NH-56, Kursi Road-Ayodhya Road section of Lucknow ring road, and Ghaghra Bridge to Budhanpur section on NH-233. The two-laning of Sonoli-Gorakhpur section on NH-29E, Barabanki-Jarwal Road Junction on NH-28C, Rudauli-Basti section on NH-233, 55 km section on NH-730A will be inaugurated, among others.

Under the Namami Gange programme, the work includes sewerage networks of 214.88 km in Prayagraj at a cost of ₹260.86 crore, and of 69 km including 2 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) of 9 million litre per day capacity in Garh Mukteshwar at a cost of ₹46.51 crore, among others. In all these projects, sewerage will be collected from households and will be lifted to STPs directly.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 09:49 IST