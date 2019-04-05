Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Vaishali constituency in Bihar
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Vaishali constituency in Bihar Updated: Apr 05, 2019 15:46 IST
Hindustan Times
Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, was first represented by Digvijay Narain Singh of the Congress. He won the seat six times between 1952 and 1977.
The first woman to represent the constituency in Lok Sabha was Kishori Sinha, who won in 1980 on a Janata Party ticket and in second term on a Congress ticket.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Raghuvansh Prasad represented the constituency from 1996 to 2009.
In 2014, Ram Kishore Singh of the LJP won the seat defeating Raghuvansh Prasad by nearly one lakh votes.
The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23
Here is all you need to know about Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Vaishali
State: Bihar
Date of voting: May 12
Sitting MP, Party: Rama Kishore Singh, LJP
Winning margin in 2014: 99,267
Runner up name, party: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD
Number of voters in 2014: 9,25,937
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 58.34%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,502
Number of women voters: 443,339
