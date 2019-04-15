Lok Sabha elections 2019: ‘Will pay back with interest if we form govt’, Mayawati on poll panel gag

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Election Commission for imposing a 48-hour gag order and alleged there was a hidden agenda behind the decision.

“I am sure people will understand the hidden agenda behind EC’s order. The order is unconstitutional and anti- democratic. I appeal to people to turn up in large number and be my voice,’’ she said at a press conference in Lucknow.

Earlier the day, the Election Commission barred Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and Mayawati, for 48 hours starting Tuesday morning for controversial speeches.

Mayawati said the EC’s decision hurriedly taken and was influenced.

“It will be remembered as a black day. The order could have been implemented a day after the end of the campaign for the second phase of polling. The order has prevented me from making an appeal to voters to vote for the alliance.”

The BSP chief also denied violating the election code of conduct.

“It could have been considered violation of code of conduct had those rival candidates were from two different castes or religions. I ask EC to reconsider its decision or else the people will reply to it in due course of time to BJP too.”

She attacked the EC for what she said its lack of courage to act against the Prime Minister.

“The EC is not able to gather courage to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been asking votes in the name of martyrs.”

Mayawati warned she will get even if she gets a chance.

“If we get a chance of forming the government at the Centre then we will pay it back with interest.”

