Lok Sabha elections Union cabinet to meet Friday; recommend dissolution of 16th LS

After the Cabinet’s recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
The meet will be held a day after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in which the NDA is all set to retain power.(HT Photo)

The Union Cabinet will meet Friday evening to recommend the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

The meet will be held a day after the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections in which the NDA is all set to retain power.

After the Cabinet’s recommendation is passed in the form of a resolution, President Ram Nath Kovind will dissolve the present Lok Sabha, the term of which is ending on June 3.

The 17th Lok Sabha has to be constituted before June 3 and the process to form a new House will be initiated when the three Election Commissioners meet the President in the next few days to hand over the list of newly-elected members.

After the meeting of the Union Cabinet, the Council of Ministers, which also comprises ministers of state, will meet at the South Block office of the prime minister, official sources said Thursday.

First Published: May 23, 2019 16:55 IST

