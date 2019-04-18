Lok Sabha polls 2019: Tripura Congress candidate’s convoy attacked in Khowai district

Tripura Congress candidate Pragya Deb Burman’s convoy was attacked by some people at Tulasikhar in Khowai district, about 70 kilometres from Agartala on Thursday. A man called Mithun Debbarma was arrested, the police said.

Pragya is contesting from the East Tripura constituency where the election will be conducted on April 23. She is contesting against CPM candidate Jitendra Chaudhury, BJP’s Rebati Tripura and Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) candidate NC Debbarma.

Pragya, the elder sister of Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman, was returning after completing her campaign in Tulasikhar, when a few people pelted stones at her vehicle. She was not hurt.

“There is a lot of support in my favour. When I was returning after campaigning, some IPFT supporters threw stones at my vehicle. I lodged a complaint with the police and the man was arrested,” Pragya said.

Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman took to Twitter and said, “Very sad to see that my sister RK Pragya attacked by paid goondas in Tulashikhar, Khowai by drunken goons. One person arrested and many will follow! Mr. Minister (You know who I am talking about.) you will have to pay dearly for hiring people to attack my sister.”

IPFT assistant general secretary Mangal Debbarma denied the allegation saying that the accused might be their supporter but the party had no link with the incident.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 18:23 IST