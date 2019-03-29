Milind Deora takes over as city Congress chief, tells party workers to unite

Former MP Milind Deora after taking over as Mumbai Congress chief on Thursday asked his party workers to unite and warned against any indiscipline in the city unit.

Deora, in his first speech as city Congress chief at party’s headquarters in South Mumbai, requested party workers to bury all differences and work together to secure the victory of the Congress-NCP alliance in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

This was in reaction to the previous speech by outgoing chief Sanjay Nirupam who rued that a section of party workers always worked against him in his four-year tenure.

Deora said “I request all party workers to keep their grievances aside till April 29 (voting day) and work for the victory of the Congress-NCP combine. I assure that after April 30, I will meet you and iron out all problems. However, I will not tolerate any indiscipline.”

Deora has a tough task in hand as the Congress currently is riddled with large-scale factionalism. Nirupam’s entire tenure was marked by boycott by other factions and this played havoc within the organisation.

Nirupam, in his farewell speech, taunted the rebels saying he was able to work harder due to their constant dissent. “I was the thorn, which is now removed,” said Nirupam.

Deora said he was committed to repeat the 2009 Lok Sabha results where the Congress-NCP combine swept the polls, by winning all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 04:16 IST