My nation, my vote: Article 370 matters most, says Ray, senior team lead, Persistent Systems Ltd

1. Have you voted in the past elections?

In last three Lok Sabha elections I have voted , even for the state assembly and Pune Municipal Corporation elections. I have been voting since I got eligible at the age of 18. During 2014 Lok Sabha Election , I was working in Colombo(Srilanka) , I took leave from office and travelled to my home town Buxar(Bihar) to exercise and my democratic right.

2. What issues have mattered to you in the past?

Issues that mattered most to me in the previous 2014 elections was corruption. We wanted a corruption free government which can work for welfare of citizens transparently. Corruption can be the biggest obstacle in the development of the country.

3. What issues matter to you today?

Issues that now matter to me for this Lok Sabha elections are population control and abolition of Article 370. We need strict population control measures to curb population. Uncontrolled population can be major hurdle for development of country and inclusive governance.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 15:02 IST