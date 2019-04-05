‘Be careful in future’: EC to Yogi Adityanath on ‘Modiji ki sena’ remark

Taking note of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath referencing the Indian Army as “Modiji ki sena” during a political rally, the Election Commission on Friday evening advised him to be “more careful” in future.

The UP CM had made the remarks at a political rally in Ghaziabad earlier this week. The EC has asked him to reply by April 5.

“Congress ke log aatankwadiyon ko biryani khilate the aur Modiji ki sena aatankwadiyon ko goli aur gola deti hai. (Congress leaders would feed biryani to terrorists, while Modi’s army gives them bullets and bombs). This is the difference. The Congress people use ‘ji’ to refer to (JeM chief) Masood Azhar to encourage terrorism,” said the UP CM.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 22:25 IST