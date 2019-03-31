PM Modi to address people across 500 locations as part of ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign

Two weeks after he launched ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ (I too am watchman) campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday afternoon, will interact with people who have pledged their support to the campaign, from 500 places across the country.

Modi will also address BJP workers and the general public after which he will interact with people at different locations through video conferencing. On March 24, the BJP started registrations for the programme.

He had tweeted about “an invigorating interaction with lakhs of Chowkidars from over 500 locations across the length and breadth of India” and even urged people to order ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ merchandise.

31st March 2019…an invigorating interaction with lakhs of Chowkidars from over 500 locations across the length and breadth of India.



Your participation in the #MainBhiChowkidar programme will make the interaction even more special.



Register now! https://t.co/pAqjQE97b5 — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

The #MainBhiChowkidar programme on the 31st will look even better with the attractive merchandise!



Have you ordered yours? https://t.co/HVgLzNyClq — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2019

PM Modi has been urging his supporters to take the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

Modi launched the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign for 2019 elections on March 16, tweeting a video showing how all Indians are Chowkidars, kick-starting BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Following his appeal all BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah and Union ministers, prefixed the word ‘chowkidar’ to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people’s support in the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP functionaries said ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign was launched after extensive surveys and data analysis by BJP strategists who feel that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibes and campaign is not resonating among people.

The ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign seeks to drive the narrative of PM’s strong and decisive image.

Earlier this month, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the campaign had become a “people’s movement” as the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ hashtag had been tweeted 20 lakh times and had 1680 crore impressions in the first three days after its launch.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 14:44 IST