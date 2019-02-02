PM Narendra Modi in West Bengal live updates: PM Modi addresses public meeting in Thakurnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in West Bengal on Saturday for the coming Lok Sabha election with rallies in the border district of North 24 Parganas and the industrial town of Durgapur, party sources said.

The BJP state unit is hopeful that Modi will speak on the Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill at Thakurnagar in the circumstances, party sources said adding that the BJP-aligned faction of All India Matua Mahasangha is organising the rally.

The Durgapur rally of the prime minister will be part of BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ (save democracry) programme in the state.

The rallies are being held at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has upped the ante against the BJP-headed government at the Centre and has given the call to oust the Modi government in the next General Election.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said apart from Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and many other top leaders will attend several ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ rallies across the state.

Follow live updates here:

12:30 pm IST PM Modi addresses rally in Thakurnagar PM Narendra Modi began addressing a public meeting in Bengal’s Thakurnagar.





12:20 pm IST PM Modi reaches rally venue PM Modi reached the rally venue in Bengal’s Thakurnagar.





12:15 pm IST PM Modi visits house of Binapani Debi PM Modi visits the temple at the house of Dalit Matua community matriarch Binapani Debi, better known to community members as ‘Baro-ma.’





11:59 am IST PM Modi reaches Thakurnagar PM Modi reaches Thakurnagar, which is about 64 km from Kolkata. He is about to address a public rally in a ground that is spread over 19 bigha or 2,73,600 sq ft.





11:40 am IST PM reaches Kolkata airport PM Modi reaches Kolkata airport. He will proceed to Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district to address a public meeting.





11:38 am IST Durgapur rally part of BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ programme The Durgapur rally of the prime minister will be part of BJP’s ‘Ganatantra Bachao’ (save democracy) programme in the state.



