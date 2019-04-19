Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi to address traders convention in New Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of traders at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi today.

He is likely to talk about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s promises for traders that the party has made in its Sankalp Patra, the party’s manifesto.

Among the many things the BJP has promised in its manifesto are accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh, pension after the age of 60, and simplification of GST.

That the PM will address a traders’ summit today was announced by Union minister Vijay Goel at a press conference.

Union minister Vijay Goel earlier said prominent business leaders and office-bearers of all market associations in Delhi have been invited to “Rashtriye Vyapari Dhanyawad Mahasammelan”.

“Crores of traders want to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister for the BJP’s Sankalp Patra promising measures like accident insurance of Rs 10 lakh, pension after 60 years, traders credit card, simplification of GST and also exemption from income tax up to Rs 5 lakhs,” Goel said.

He said, “BJP has included core and fundamental issues of the business community which include formation of a National Traders Welfare Board, a National Policy for Retail Trade, pension to traders above the age of 60 years, accidental insurance of Rs 10 lakh to traders who are registered under GST, Vyapari credit card on pattern of Kisan credit card to traders, etc.”

Delhi BJP chief Tiwari claimed only the saffron party can permanently solve the problems of traders.

“The traders of Delhi are wise and very well understand the falsehood of the Kejriwal government. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has never raised his voice in the interest of the traders. If any party can solve the problems of traders on a permanent basis, it is the BJP,” Tiwari asserted.

The BJP had released its manifesto on April 8 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Union home minister Rajnath Singh and finance minister Arun Jaitley. The manifesto also promised to set up a ‘National Traders Welfare Board’ for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 15:51 IST