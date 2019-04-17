‘Proud to have got an opportunity to work with PM Modi’, says Rajsamand MP

In an interview to HT, Rajsamand MP Hariom Singh Rathore said he has been among people and has done a lot of welfare works. Excerpts:

What were the high points of your five-year term?

Getting a budget of Rs 1,597 crore for gauge conversion between Mawli and Marwar railway stations in 2017-18 and getting Pushkar-Merta rail line sanctioned. A foot over-bridge was constructed at Gotan railway station at Rs 1.20 crore, a passenger platform was built at Gotan railway station at Rs 1 crore and Ren railway station was upgraded. A passport office was opened at the Rajsamand district headquarters. I got approval of Rs 29 crore for Krishna Circuit; four-laning of Gomati-Udaipur highway was completed, Kumbhalgarh fort declared a world heritage site and Rs 33 crore was sanctioned for repair of Khandel-Fatehnagar stretch on national highway 162-A.

One thing you wished to do as an MP but could not, why?

Conversion of railway tracks between Mawali and Marwar into broad gauge was approved, but work is yet to start. The work will however start soon.

How was your experience in parliament?

I feel proud that I got an opportunity to work Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament. Under the leadership of Modi, there was development throughout the country and internal and external security got strengthened. India has gained its identity as a superpower in the world in water, land and space. India is seen with respect in foreign countries. The gross domestic product (GDP) of the country has been encouraging; it can be said that the Prime Minister has made great changes in multidimensional development. I feel proud that I could become Modi’s colleague in the works done in the interest of nation.

