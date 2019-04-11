Rahul Gandhi holds 3-km road show before filing nomination in Amethi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a three-kilometre road show from near a local canal at Gauriganj to the collectorate herebefore filing his nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday. He is seeking a fourth term from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency from where he was first elected in 2004. He has already filed his nomination papers from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Congress general secretary (east UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and family members, including her husband Robert Vadra, accompanied Rahul Gandhi all along the road show to the collectorate where UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary (west UP) Jyotiraditya Scindia were already present.

A large crowd had assembled on both sides of the road, showering flower petals. They shouted slogans projecting the Amethi MP as India’s next PM and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gandhi used the occasion to express his gratitude to the people of both Wayanad and Amethi.

“I am thankful to the people of Wayanad and Amethi for their love,” he said.

A five-member Congress delegation had reached Amethi from Wayanad. “We will ensure Rahul Gandhi’s unprecedented victory from Wayanad,” said Malappuram Congress vice president Babu Mohan Kurup.

The BJP has been making his decision to contest from Waynad and his reduced victory margin in Amethi in 2014 a poll issue.

Amethi District Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra said, “This was a historic road show today. The people came on their own and the turnout was three times higher than the one in 2014. We will ensure a historic win for Rahul Gandhi this time. Gandhi will win with a record margin this time at both the places.”

