Rahul Gandhi in Bhubaneswar LIVE: ‘RSS controlling ministries in Delhi’, says Congress chief at Odisha Dialogue

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold an interactive session with students and young entrepreneurs, and later address a public rally in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar today.

This comes after his two-day visit to Amethi and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha constituencies of him and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Here are the live updates:

IST Naveen Patnaik has suddenly woken up to the fact that farmers need help.





12:50 pm IST Understanding between politicians and industrialists: Rahul We have to compete with China, should accept China’s ability to create jobs. The BJP model and BJD model are the same. Biggest industrialists of the state run the chief minister, and the chief minister hands over the state to the industrialists. Common people are not included in the conversation: Rahul





12:44 pm IST A large part of our education is not job-oriented: Rahul Need transformation of agriculture. A farm loan waiver here and there won’t help. A large part of our education is not job-oriented: Rahul





12:42 pm IST India far behind China in creation of jobs: Rahul Met a couple of Chinese ministers when I went for Kailash trek. They said automation is not a problem, job creation is not a problem. Production dominated by Chinese. Modi ji talks about ‘Make in India’, but India far behind China in creation of jobs: Rahul





12:38 pm IST Loan waiver for industrialists but not for common people: Rahul Most money in the banking system in the hands of richest industrialists. Loan waiver for industrialists but not for common people. RTI was the biggest weapon for the middle class, but today RTI is dead: Rahul





12:36 pm IST Need bigger amount of money into healthcare and education system: Rahul Our policies of liberalisation created the middle class. Need bigger amount of money into healthcare and education system: Rahul





12:32 pm IST Judges speaking out, it is unprecedented: Rahul Judges indicated that BJP chief was behind the murder of Justice Loya. It was unprecedented. Go to North Block, everyone will say their OSDs are under the direct employment of Nagpur: Rahul Gandhi





12:30 pm IST RSS wants to penetrate into every institution: Rahul Gandhi RSS is the mother of BJP. It believes it should be the only institution in this country and the idea is to penetrate into every Indian institution: Rahul Gandhi



