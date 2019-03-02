Rahul Gandi in Jharkhand live updates| Jharkhand has become the ‘garh’ of unemployment, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally here Saturday along with leaders of Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Gandhi will speak at the partys Parivartan Ulgulan Maha Rally at the Morahbadi ground with leaders of JMM, JVM and RJD, JPCC spokesman Lal Kishore Nath Shahdeo said.

Gandhi will be discussing a series of issues including unemployment, Adivasi issues and agricultural crisis.

3:40 pm IST Confident that Congress, alliance leaders can bring a change: Rahul Gandhi “I am confident that be it Congress leaders, or leaders of the alliance, we are a team and promise to change and the develop the state of Jharkhand,” said Rahul Gandhi in Ranchi.





3:35 pm IST Modi govt tried to do away with Land Acquisition bill “Congress had introduced the land acquisition bill in 2013 for that stated that farmers need to be consulted before their land is acquired, and they could only acquire it only when 80% of the farmers agree to it”, said Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand. “However, as soon as the Modi government came to power at the Centre, several times in the Parliament they tried to turn down the bill but Congress kept its foot down for the sake of farmers. When they couldn’t make the move successful at the Centre, they asked their state governments to work in this direction,” he added.





3:25 pm IST Jharkhand has become ‘garh’ of unemployment: Rahul Gandhi Jharkhand has become the ‘garh’ of unemployment. This is state has the most number of unemployed youth, this is what the BJP has done to the state.



