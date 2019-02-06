Rajasthan BJP deputes leaders to take feedback on Lok Sabha poll aspirants

Gearing up for the general elections, the BJP in Rajasthan has deputed senior leaders to take feedback for candidates on the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP won all 25 seats in 2014 and is hoping to repeat its performance. However, after the loss in the state assembly elections, the party faces a tough challenge to retain all seats.

The party has divided the Lok Sabha seats into eight clusters and appointed leaders in-charge for each cluster. These leaders are holding meetings with party functionaries, leaders and office-bearers in their clusters and taking feedback, said state media incharge of the party, Vimal Katiyar.

He said national and state office-bearers, state executive members, present and former MPs, MLAs, district presidents and district incharges, heads of morchas, present and former zila pramukhs and pradhans, heads of local bodies will take part in the meetings that will be held between February 2 and 7.

Rajasthan incharge Avinash Rai Khanna has been given charge of Jaipur cluster comprising Jaipur City, Jaipur Rural and Sikar constituencies. Khanna will hold a meeting of the Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday morning and a meeting of the Jaipur City Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday evening.

Ajmer cluster covers the Lok Sabha constituencies of Pali, Ajmer, Nagaur and Rajsamand. Former minister Kiran Maheshwari is incharge of Pali, former MLA Ashok Parnami has been given charge of Ajmer, Rajasthan co-incharge Sudhanshu Trivedi of Nagaur and former minister Vasudev Devnani of Rajsamand.

Bikaner cluster covers Bikaner, Churu and Sirganganagar constituencies. MLA Satish Poonia is in charge of Bikaner, while state party president Madanlal Saini is in charge of Churu and Sriganganagar.

In Jodhpur cluster, MLA Gulab Chand Kataria is incharge of Barmer, while national general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar will monitor Jalore and Jodhpur constituencies.

In Kota cluster, Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is in charge of Bhilwara, while Kataria has charge of Kota and Baran-Jhalawar.

MLA Rajendra Rathore is in charge of Dungarpur-Banswara and Udaipur constituencies, while Arun Chaturvedi is incharge of Chittorgarh seat in the Udaipur cluster.

In Alwar cluster, Rajasthan incharge for Lok Sabha polls Prakash Javadekar is incharge of Alwar and Bharatpur seats, while Bikaner MP Arjunram Meghwal heads the Jhunjhunu seat.

In the Dausa cluster, Rajasthan co-incharge Sudhanshu Trivedi will monitor the Dausa seat, national joint general secretary (organisation) V Sartish is incharge of Karauli-Dholpur and Onkar Singh Lakhawat is incharge of the Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

Meanwhile, Union minister and Jaipur Rural MP Rajyavardhan Rathore will kick off the BJP’s month-long ‘Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat, Modi Ke Saath’ campaign on Wednesday.

Rathore will flag off 25 raths (charits) from the party headquarters here, said BJP state general secretary Bhajanlal Sharma.

Sharma said the raths will travel to all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies and will publicise the central governments schemes. The party will also take suggestion from the people regarding issues to be included in the BJP’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 15:38 IST