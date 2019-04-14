Rajasthan reeling under crises, Congress government worried about Gehlot’s son: BJP

The entire state is reeling under water crisis, while the Congress government is busy with chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav’s Lok Sabha election campaign, said BJP former state president and former minister Arun Chaturvedi on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “The Congress government in the state is worried only about its ‘Vaibhav’. The government is embroiled in issues distribution of portfolios and selection of ministers and internal tussle and people of the state are facing the brunt”.

Meanwhile, BJP deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore in Churu said there is an undeclared economic emergency under the Congress government in the state.

Referring to water scarcity in the state, Chaturvedi said the entire state is reeling under water crisis and people are not getting drinking water.

Chaturvedi said the Congress government had announced giving free water in the state, whereas the reality is that general public is not getting drinking water.

It is to be mentioned that chief minister last month had announced free water of 15,000 litres per month for urban areas and 40 litres of water per person per month in rural areas.

BJP former state president said the BJP government has launched Jal Swavalamban Yojana in the state and result of this scheme in last four years had given encouraging results and ground water level increased at many places, but the Congress government has brought this scheme to standstill.

He also alleged that the government has given the contract of supply drinking water in Jaipur city to few Congressmen and there is black marketing of water tankers.

In Churu, Rathore said that the state is in grip of economic anarchy. “The government has not paid its 6.5 lakh employees. He said PWD contractors have not been paid their dues of Rs 3000 crore and as the result all construction works have come to a halt.”

He alleged that the government is not procuring mustard and gram crops at minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 4200 per quintal and Rs 4650 per quintal respectively as the result farmers are forced to sell the produce at a loss in the market. He said Congress government has cheated farmers on the name of crop loan waiver.

The state is reeling under electricity and water shortage, poor law and order situation and the Congress government is busy in Vaibhav’s campaign.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Archana Sharma said the statements made by former ministers show their petty mentality. She said people of the state are getting all basic facilities, whereas under the BJP government, people were facing shortage of electricity and drinking water.

She said BJP leaders’ personal statements against the Congress leadership shows their cheap mentality. Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will attend nomination filing function of all 25 Lok Sabha candidates and will also address more than 400 meetings in the state.

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 10:52 IST