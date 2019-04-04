Ranchi to hold rock show, short film festival to woo young voters

In a bid to attract the young voters to turn up at the polling stations, the Ranchi administration has decided to organize a rock show and short film festival. The decision was taken at a meeting with the ‘campus ambassadors’ from different colleges on Tuesday.

Ranchi’s executive magistrate and SVEEP (systematic voters’ education and electoral participation) in-charge Shweta Ved said that the rock show would be organized at St. Xavier’s College on April 27.

“A competition among various rock bands would also be organized on the occasion. Prior to this, a Cyclothon would be held on April 25, in which, the youngsters over 18 years of age would be allowed to participate and registration for the programme would be free of cost,” Ved said.

On the directive of the election commission, the district electoral office in Ranchi has appointed the ‘campus ambassadors’ in city colleges to motivate the first-time voters and increase the voters’ turnout in the Lok Sabha polls.

The campus ambassadors were appointed in 11 colleges of Ranchi through a screening. They have been spreading awareness on voting among the young voters. At least 27,000 first time voters would exercise their franchise during this Lok Sabha election. The total number of voters in Ranchi is 18.55 lakh including 9.70 lakh male and 8.85 lakh female voters.

“In 2014, the urban voters’ turnout was not up to the mark. This time, we want every segment of the society to participate in the electoral process. So, special programmes had been planned to woo the young voters,” Ved said.

Ved said a short film festival would also be organised to spread awareness among the voters. However, the date of the festival is yet to be announced. It is likely to be organized after Ram Navami.

“At least five short films would be nominated from each college, which the students can do alone or in a group,” she said, adding, “the best video would be awarded and sent to the Election Commission of India.

Campus ambassadors from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ranchi, St Xavier’s College, Jharkhand Shakti University, Marwari College, Ranchi Women’s College, SS Memorial College and Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav college participated in the meeting.

The ambassadors said that they had been creating awareness through various programmes including street play, candle march, rangoli competition and slogan writing. Ved said that the signature campaign, essay competition, electronic quiz, bike rally and human chain would also be organized for the young voters.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 09:26 IST