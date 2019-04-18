Second EC notice to Himachal’s BJP chief Satti for remarks against Rahul, Priyanka

Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti was served another notice by the Election Commission on Wednesday for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

Assistant returning officer for Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Torul R Raveesh served the notice on Satti after taking cognizance of a video clip of his speech forwarded to the election commission by its surveillance team.

The notice said prima facie Satti was guilty of violating the model code of conduct, citing his taunting remarks against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his bachelorhood and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ’over her dressing style and how she was trying to woo the voters.

Satti had made the alleged remarks at an election meeting at Bhanjal under tehsil Ghanari in Una district on April 14.

He has been asked to file his reply within 48 hours of the receipt of the notice.

A day earlier, a criminal case was registered against Satti for using a slur against Rahul Gandhi while campaigning. The Election Commission had also issued notice to him seeking his reply within 24 hours.

In his reply, Satti said he had merely read out contents of a message which was already viral on social media.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 13:34 IST