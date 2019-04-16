This suave Akali has moved out of his father’s shadow

Former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa (45) has chosen to fight the Lok Sabha elections on Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ticket against the advice of his father Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, a leader from the party’s old guard.

Suave and soft-spoken, the five-time MLA went with party president Sukhbir Singh Badal by agreeing to debut in the parliamentary elections from Sangrur, considered his family stronghold, where he has already started an aggressive campaign.

While the party’s old guard questioned his move, many in SAD praised him for coming to the party’s rescue in its tough times and keeping aside his father’s grouse against the top leadership.

Dhindsa senior last year had asked Sukhbir to step down as SAD chief for letting the party down, triggering a revolt that led to the expulsion of three Taksali leaders from Majha.

An MBA (master’s in business administration) in finance from Punjabi University, Patiala, Parminder is president of the Cycling Federation of India. He wears branded clothes and usually vacations with family in New Zealand.

Parminder started his political career in 2000 when he contested the Sunam assembly bypoll and went on to win five consecutive assembly polls. While he won from Sunam in 2002, 2007 and 2012, he chose to contest from Lehragaga in 2017 and defeated Congress heavyweight and former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

In 2012, he was made finance minister. In the previous Akali-BJP government from 2007 to 12, he was public works department (PWD) minister.

But it will not be a cakewalk for him as the 2015 sacrilege and police firing at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura still continue to haunt his party.

“I feel confident after 20 days of campaign. I have been actively campaigning in the parliamentary polls since 2004,” he said

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 13:19 IST