Will ensure Congress government in Uttar Pradesh: Priyanka

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was all praise for her brother and party president Rahul Gandhi when she met party workers on Thursday to discuss the poll strategy to be adopted in the party bastions of Amethi and Rae Bareli, both pocket boroughs of the Gandhi family.

While Amethi is the Lok Sabha seat of Rahul Gandhi, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in Parliament.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre and in the state for intolerance and not listening to the people, Priyanka Gandhi said her brother fought for the cause of farmers even during the tenure of the UPA government. She also said she had assured her mother Sonia Gandhi that she would take care of the election in Rae Bareli.

According to her, Sonia Gandhi is upset at not being able to come to meet the party workers at the constituency. “But I have assured her that the party workers will fight the election,” said Priyanka. “You should become a soldier of Sonia Gandhi and move ahead. I will keep on coming here. But I may not be able to devote much time,” she told party workers. Priyanka Gandhi is the party’s in-charge for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

“The party workers have assured her of a better (victory) margin (for Sonia Gandhi),” said Congress member of the legislative council Deepak Singh.

He also said party workers had coined the slogan “Is baar, panch lakh paar” (this time, over 5 lakh votes) in both the Lok Sabha seats. In 2014, Sonia Gandhi defeated her nearest rival , Ajay Agarwal from the BJP by a margin of around 3.5 lakh votes.

Priyanka Gandhi said Rahul Gandhi had also tasked her with formation of a Congress government in the state after the next assembly election due in 2022. She said she would ensure Mission UP was achieved.

“After this election, I have been given the responsibility of forming the government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. I will begin with Amethi and Rae Bareli. I will make the Congress strong and (able to) form government here. We will make the Congress so strong that no other party will be able to form government here for 10-15 years. We will make the workers like you Congress candidates and we will win the polls. Go to the people and tell them this is an election to save the country.”

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 22:51 IST