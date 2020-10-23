e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘Lucknow gives very pleasant vibes’

‘Lucknow gives very pleasant vibes’

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 19:34 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Donal Bisht
Donal Bisht
         

Leaving a well-paid job behind to pursue her dream of acting, actor Donal Bisht feels that she is more than glad to have taken the decision.

“I believe that passion should be followed else one tends to regret it later in life. I left a media job, of a flourishing anchor, to fulfill my dream. I remember how I used to work throughout the month in Delhi and travel to Mumbai for auditions on off days. It was very difficult to persuade my parents as for them I had a good job and that was important,” said the pretty actor during her recent visit to Lucknow for a shoot.

The ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’ actor said that being camera friendly made her crack auditions promptly. “Yes, it took me just four months before I was able to get roles in shows like ‘Kalash Ek Vishwas’, ‘Ek Deewana Tha’, ‘Roop’, ‘Ek Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ among others. As an actor, I got opportunity to portray stories of different characters. Being an anchor did make me camera-friendly and it was easy to emote as I was never camera shy.”

Her Lucknow visit was for a video shoot. “It was a short visit but still I loved it. I got such pleasant and spiritual vibes from the city that it made me all de-stressed. Hopefully next time I’ll get more time to savour Mughlai delicacies,” Donal said.

Talking about her current shows she said, “Thankfully in these tough times I’m able sustain and get quality work. Web series ‘The Socho Project’ is a beautiful musical story where I play a rockstar whereas the other series is a very emotional drama with actor Iqbal Khan. I enjoying playing both characters completely.”

top news
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
FATF dashes Pak hopes of getting out of grey list, then a harsh rebuke
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: Bumrah, Boult destroy CSK top order
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
FIR against Republic TV for inciting ‘disaffection’ against Mumbai top cop
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
PM Modi’s Bihar poll speech left Chirag Paswan ‘emotional’. Here’s why
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In