14 committees formed for Bundelkhand’s development

lucknow

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:00 IST

The Yogi Adityanath government has constituted 14 committees for resolving issues related with the Bundelkhand region.

These committees will have members from the Bundelkhand Development Board, government officials and experts.

In its recent meeting held last week, the Bundelkhand Development Board had identified problems confronting the region and had suggested measures to tackle them.

The committees have been instructed to submit their reports at the earliest after properly studying problems identified by the Board and steps recommended by it for resolution of these problems.

These committees have also been tasked with the job of identifying such departments that would have a role in resolving problems of the region.

“We have identified key problems of the region and have also suggested corrective measures to the state government,” said Raja Bundela, vice chairman, Bundelkhand Development Board.

Among prominent sectors to get attention in the Bundelkhand region are agriculture production, water management, road, primary, secondary and higher education, medical, electricity, tourism, skill development, cattle rearing, fishery, urban and rural development and sports.

At the local level, divisional commissioner, Jhansi, will look into working of these committees. At the state level, KV Raju, economic advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath will look into it.

Among suggestions mooted for development are promotion of tourist places such as fort and water bodies of Jhansi, Devgarh in Lalitpur, birthplace of Maharishi Ved Vayasa in Kalpi (Jalaun district), places associated with Alha-Udhal in Mahoba and religious places associated with lord Ram in Chitrakoot.

It has also suggested arranging solar pumps for farmers, subsidy for construction of cold storages, construction of canals in Lalitpur, addressing water crisis in Pali tehsil, and construction of embankment on banks of river Saur.

Besides, the development board suggested more financial assistance for farmers to take care of cattle, renovation of old water bodies, supply of water in farmers’ fields through pipelines and special (reduced) electricity rates for Bundelkhand region.

With the region suffering from acute shortage of doctors, the Board has also demanded appointment of more doctors and construction of a medical college in Hamirpur.

It also wants free power supply to private tube wells and restarting of closed industrial units.

Other demands include, promotion of Chandari sarees and Ranipur cotton, slashing of royalty in crushing industry, establishment of dry port on borders of MP, UP and Rajasthan.