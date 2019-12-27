e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Lucknow / 14 committees formed for Bundelkhand’s development

14 committees formed for Bundelkhand’s development

lucknow Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Yogi Adityanath government has constituted 14 committees for resolving issues related with the Bundelkhand region.

These committees will have members from the Bundelkhand Development Board, government officials and experts.

In its recent meeting held last week, the Bundelkhand Development Board had identified problems confronting the region and had suggested measures to tackle them.

The committees have been instructed to submit their reports at the earliest after properly studying problems identified by the Board and steps recommended by it for resolution of these problems.

These committees have also been tasked with the job of identifying such departments that would have a role in resolving problems of the region.

“We have identified key problems of the region and have also suggested corrective measures to the state government,” said Raja Bundela, vice chairman, Bundelkhand Development Board.

Among prominent sectors to get attention in the Bundelkhand region are agriculture production, water management, road, primary, secondary and higher education, medical, electricity, tourism, skill development, cattle rearing, fishery, urban and rural development and sports.

At the local level, divisional commissioner, Jhansi, will look into working of these committees. At the state level, KV Raju, economic advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath will look into it.

Among suggestions mooted for development are promotion of tourist places such as fort and water bodies of Jhansi, Devgarh in Lalitpur, birthplace of Maharishi Ved Vayasa in Kalpi (Jalaun district), places associated with Alha-Udhal in Mahoba and religious places associated with lord Ram in Chitrakoot.

It has also suggested arranging solar pumps for farmers, subsidy for construction of cold storages, construction of canals in Lalitpur, addressing water crisis in Pali tehsil, and construction of embankment on banks of river Saur.

Besides, the development board suggested more financial assistance for farmers to take care of cattle, renovation of old water bodies, supply of water in farmers’ fields through pipelines and special (reduced) electricity rates for Bundelkhand region.

With the region suffering from acute shortage of doctors, the Board has also demanded appointment of more doctors and construction of a medical college in Hamirpur.

It also wants free power supply to private tube wells and restarting of closed industrial units.

Other demands include, promotion of Chandari sarees and Ranipur cotton, slashing of royalty in crushing industry, establishment of dry port on borders of MP, UP and Rajasthan.

top news
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
Police violated protocols: Report of fact-finding team on AMU clash
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
After BSY’s U-turn, Mamata to give money to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Tamil Nadu survivors recall the morning of horror that claimed 8000 lives
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
Internet cut in parts of UP as cops brace for fresh anti-CAA protests
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
TDP leaders under house arrest as Jagan cabinet meets to seal capital plan
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
Volkswagen’s robots can turn any car park into a flexible EV charging point
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
No Pakistan player to be part of Asia XI in Bangladesh T20s: BCCI
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
Watch: Savitri Bai Phule slams Priyanka Gandhi, quits Congress
trending topics
solar eclipseSolar Eclipse CheruvathurGood Newwz screeningRaghubar DasMona Singh Mehendi CeremonyTop Tech Products 2019AP Police Result 2019Samsung Galaxy M31

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News