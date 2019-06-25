17 killed due to heavy rain and lightning across UP

Seventeen people were killed due to heavy rain and lightning on Monday, officials of Uttar Pradesh Disaster Management Department said here on Monday.

With three deaths caused by lightning, Hardoi district witnessed the most casualties and damage. The lightning also injured 11 people in the district. According to the disaster management department , lightning claimed two lives in Sitapur, two in Jalaun and one in Badaun. Six others were injured because of it.

“The district magistrate of the respective districts where these deaths were reported have been directed to provide compensation to family members of the deceased, “ said relief commissioner of UP Gauri Shankar Priyadarshi. “We are also keeping a watch on the progressing monsoon and have issued alerts to district administrations to make preparations in advance .”

Heavy rain in the state also wreaked havoc, with six people dying after they either drowned or were hit by falling trees. In Balrampur, two persons died after they got caught in a drain during heavy rain. One person died in Fatehpur after a tree fell on him.

While one person in Unnao died after being bitten by a snake, two other died in Ghazipur due to drowning. One person was injured in Moradabad after coming in contact with a live electric wire.

Expressing grief over the deaths, chief minister Yogi Adiyanath advised officials concerned to make suitable arrangements for treatment of the injured. The chief minister also announced financial aid of Rs four lakh each to the family members of the deceased.

