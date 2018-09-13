18 students booked, 3 held after ruckus on BHU campus

Students of two hostels at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) created ruckus, vandalised property and damaged many vehicles parked on campus as they clashed over ‘outsiders’ eating food in varsity canteen on Wednesday.

Police had to use rubber bullets and tear gas shells to control the rampaging students who also hurled petrol bombs at the force.

“Three rooms of the Birla hostel have been sealed and varsity officials are looking at CCTV footage to identify the guilty,” said chief proctor Prof Royana Singh.

Station officer (SO), Lanka, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari said a case has been registered against 18 named persons and over half a dozen unidentified persons under relevant sections of the IPC.

“Three persons have been taken into custody for interrogation and further investigation is on,” added the SO.

It all started when Aiyyar and Birla C hostel groups came face to face when some unauthorised persons, known to inmates of one hostel, visited the canteen of another hostel.

Police said when Aiyyar hostel inmates raised objections during breakfast on Wednesday morning, the outsiders left the canteen only to return back with sticks and canes.

They barged into the Aiyyar hostel and started beating up inmates present in the canteen, threw out television and broke chairs, tables and damaged over 25 bikes parked outside.

They also tried to break the CCTV cameras. The ruckus continued for about 20 minutes.

Chief proctor, on receiving the information, informed police on Dial 100. Led by superintendent of police (City) Dinesh Singh, heavy police force reached the spot.

In the meantime, Aiyyar hostel students sat on a dharna demanding the arrest of attackers.

When the police raided Birla C hostel and detained an inmate allegedly involved in the attack, the protestors started hurling stones at the police personnel.

In their defence, the police used rubber bullets and tear gas shells to control the situation.

BHU public relation officer Dr Rajesh Singh said, “Situation is completely under control. Police have collected the CCTV footage to identify those who created ruckus and attacked the inmates of Aiyyar Hostel. Strict action would be ensured against those who tried to breach peace on campus.”

Those named in FIR included Abhishek Roy, Prince, Gaurav Singh, Mangalam, Pavan Kumar, Praveen Rai, Bittu Tiwar, Hidayatulla, Manish Tiwari, Saatyam Rai, Roah, Ram Moham Mishra, Anjuj, Ankur, Vibhas, and Gobind Singh.

