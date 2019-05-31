28-year-old woman in UP’s Gonda gives birth to quadruplets

A 28-year-old woman gave birth to quadruplets (four babies) on Wednesday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda. The babies weighed 1,600gms, 1,550gms, 1,400gms and 1,500gms – and doctors said the newborns were fine.

“It’s the first case of its kind in my entire career so far when a woman, who conceived normally, delivered four babies and all of them survived,” said Dr Asha Mishra, the elated gynaecologist of a private hospital in Madiaon area of the state capital Lucknow.

The woman Rehana is a native of Gonda district. After she developed some complications in the morning, she was brought to this hospital in Lucknow. “She came to us in the afternoon and we planned the operation keeping all necessary arrangements in place to make sure the operation was successful,” said the doctor.

The newborns and the mother are under observation and doctors are monitoring their health.

The doctors have also made arrangements to ensure that infants are given adequate nutrition. “It would be difficult for the mother to breastfeed all four babies, hence we have made arrangements to ensure they get the nutrition needed for growth,” said Dr Mishra.

With IVF or any other method, two or more kids are born, and with normal conceiving up to three kids are born but the birth of quadruplets with normal conceiving is a rare case.

As the news spread among medical fraternity in the state capital, many doctors inquired about the health of the mother and her children. The medical staff attending the newborns has been given instructions on how to take care of them.

“It’s pre-mature birth but the kids are doing well and we are also monitoring them with high preference. We hope they will soon be discharged from the hospital along with their mother,” said the doctor.

