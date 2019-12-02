‘30% accident survivors have to live with disability’

lucknow

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 19:36 IST

A large number of accident survivors have to live with disability for the rest of their life, say experts.

“Up to 30% road traffic accident cases (survivors) suffer a disability —either partial or complete. Those who suffer a fracture, get stiffness in the joints, which can be said to be a partial disability, but those sustaining a head injury or spine injury end up with permanent disability,” said Prof Ajai Singh, head of the department of paediatric orthopaedics at King George’s Medical University.

He said age did not matter when it came to disability due to accidents.

Even children suffered disability when they met with accidents, particularly because the nature of injury was difficult to diagnose at an early stage and children found it difficult to say where exactly they were hurt, he said.

Shagun Singh, senior prosthetist at the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation that provides artificial limbs to patients, said, “Last year, 70% cases came to us after road traffic accidents or railway accidents while 10% cases were that of injuries due to electrocution.”

Of the total cases, 10% involved children born with disability and there are 10% cases where people lose their limbs due to accidents caused by agricultural work or a crusher.

“I can say such accidents are avoidable but due to ignorance or laxity disability troubles many,” said Shagun Singh.

“Statistically, 1.5 lakh (150,000) people die of road accidents every year in India and about four lakh (400,000) die of all types of trauma injuries. The number of people suffering from disability is one million in India,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, head of the department of trauma surgery at KGMU.

Dr Raman Kumar, president of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, said, “To prevent these deaths or disability, accidents should be prevented. To prevent accidents, road safety rules need to be implemented strictly.”

“Sudden disability resulting from accident causes emotional trauma too and makes it hard for the affected person,” he said.