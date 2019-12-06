e-paper
30 burn units in UP awaiting appointment of staff

lucknow Updated: Dec 06, 2019 21:01 IST
Gaurav Saigal
Gaurav Saigal
Hindustantimes
         

Even as the Unnao rape survivor, who was admitted in the Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee (Civil) Hospital in Lucknow with 90% burns and had to be airlifted to New Delhi on Thursday for further treatment, the burn unit at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is awaiting the appointment of para-medical staff.

Similarly, 29 other burn units planned across the state are also awaiting the appointment of staff to start treating burn injury patients.

The unit at KGMU, which was planned a decade earlier, will have 25-beds with the most advanced facilities.

Officials said it was in the final stages and the unit will start admitting patients soon after the appointment of staff. But this could take another month or two, they added.

The unit at KGMU had earlier got sanction for appointment of 12 doctors and 21 resident doctors, apart from para-medical and class four employees. But it is yet to become functional due to a delay in the appointments.

The Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital has a 60-bed functional burn unit. It had two plastic surgeons taking care of the patients here. But with the transfer of one of them as the chief medical superintendent to another hospital, now there is only one plastic surgeon here to take care of the entire unit.

The other functional burn unit is at the Balrampur Hospital and director Dr Rajeev Lochan is supervising the services here.

Director general (medical and health) Dr Padmakar Singh said 29 burn units were ready and equipment had also been installed in a majority of them and a few were running under the supervision of general surgeon. But those patients, whose condition was serious, are referred to Lucknow at present.

