31 fresh cases, UP’s tally up to 309

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 23:01 IST

The coronavirus count in Uttar Pradesh breached the 300-mark on Monday with 31 more people testing positive for the infection, taking the total number of cases to 309.

After an official bulletin said there were 30 fresh cases and put the tally at 308, the numbers increased by one each as two-and-a-half year-old child also tested positive in the state capital.

Among the fresh cases, 26 are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, it said. The overall count of Tablighi Jamaat members in the state who contracted the infection stood at 164.

Six more districts — Kaushambi, Bijnor, Sitapur, Prayagraj, Mathura and Badaun —reported cases for the first time, taking the total number of districts with coronavirus cases to 37 out of UP’s 75 districts.

The bulletin on Monday said eight cases were reported from Sitapur; five each from Lucknow (excluding the toddler), Shamli and Agra; two each from Mathura, Kanpur, Bijnor, Prayagraj, Kaushambi; and one from Badaun.

Till Sunday, the state had reported 278 cases, about half of which were linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin, from where participants took the virus to several parts of the country.

The state has so far reported three deaths--one each from Basti, Meerut and Varanasi. At least 21 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

“In all, 21 patients have been discharged from hospital after they recovered and more are likely to be discharged in a day,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer of the health department.

The districts that reported cases so far are Agra (52), Lucknow (23), Ghaziabad (23), Noida (58), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (8), Pilibhit (2), Moradabad (1), Shamli (14), Jaunpur (3), Baghpat (2), Meerut (33), Bareilly (6), Bulandshahr (3), Basti (5), Hapur (3), Ghazipur (5), Azamgarh (3), Firozabad (4), Hardoi (1), Pratapgarh (3), Saharanpur (13), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (2), Maharajganj (6), Hathras (4), Mirzapur (2), Rae Bareli (2), Auraiyya (1) Barabanki (1) Kaushambi (1), Bijnor, (1), Sitapur (8), Prayagraj (1), Mathura (2), Badaun (1)and Varanasi (7).