Home / Lucknow / 4 family members commit suicide in Varanasi, police point to business losses

4 family members commit suicide in Varanasi, police point to business losses

Police said they are investigating the incident and bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

lucknow Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:36 IST
Sudhir Kumar
Sudhir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
The police have found a suicide note too.
The police have found a suicide note too.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Bodies of four people, including two children, were recovered from a house in Adampur area of Varanasi on Friday, police said. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot, they added.

The couple was in their late forties, said the police.

According to police, the suicide note says that Chetan Tulsayan was upset with losses in business so he committed suicide along with wife Ritu and two children - Harsh (17) and Himanshi (15).

While Tulsayan and his wife were found hanging from the ceiling in a room, the bodies of the children were lying in another room.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said that investigation is underway and bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

A police officer said that prima facie it appears that he was upset with loans and losses in business.

