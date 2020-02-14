e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 14, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / 4 lawyers injured in bomb attack at Lucknow court

4 lawyers injured in bomb attack at Lucknow court

One of the bombs exploded outside Lucknow Bar Association (LBA), Sanjeev Lodhi’s chamber amid allegations that some rival lawyers were among the attackers.

lucknow Updated: Feb 14, 2020 03:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Lawyers at Lucknow District Court premises following a crude bomb blast in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
Lawyers at Lucknow District Court premises following a crude bomb blast in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)
         

Four lawyers, including the joint secretary of Lucknow Bar Association (LBA), Sanjeev Lodhi, were injured on Thursday morning when crude bombs were hurled at them on the premises of the Lucknow district and sessions court, said police.

One of the bombs exploded outside Lodhi’s chamber amid allegations that some rival lawyers were among the attackers. “Advocate Jitu Yadav and his group are behind the attack,” Lodhi alleged speaking to media, as per the FIR.

Jitu Yadav said, “I was not even present at the court premises when the attack took place. I reached there when other advocates informed me about it.”

Police said that the preliminary probe suggests the two rival groups of lawyers were at odds for long, and the matter came to a head on Wednesday following a fresh dispute between the factions. Lodhi told media that he was targeted for lodging a complaint of corruption against judicial officers. Police official, privy to the probe said, “There are reports of dispute between them on a family court case too. We are investigating the matter.” Lawyers at the bar added both were not getting along ever since they were elected at different posts of the Lucknow bar council.

“We have recovered some pieces of the exploded bomb. Sanjeev Lodhi has lodged a complaint against his peers . The dispute between the two lawyers, who are office-bearers of the LBA, appears to have led to the attack,” said Naveen Arora, joint commissioner of police (JCP), Lucknow.

The court has four gates, where metal detectors are installed. “Some people were allegedly allowed to enter the court premises without any frisking,” Arora added.

Police have booked Jitu Yadav , Annu Yadav, Azam, Sudhir Yadav, Ajaj, Dilip Singh, Ajay Yadav and another 8-10 unidentified persons.“The accused have been booked for rioting, attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act. A hunt is on to arrest them,” said Vikas Chandra Tripathi , additional DCP (West), Lucknow. This incident once again has made advocate voicing for protection act, which as per their proposal, talks about strict punishment for assault on lawyers, enhancing the security to avoid untoward incidents.

“It’s because of such incidents that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has been demanding the enactment of the Advocates’ Protection Act.” said Manan Mishra, chairman, BCI.

tags
top news
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
India needs urgent structural, financial sector reforms given rising debt: IMF
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
US Senate votes to restrain Donald Trump from attacking Iran
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops: Report
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
Coronavirus patient in Kerala recovers, discharged from hospital
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘Please banks, take your money’: Vijay Mallya appeals again after UK court hearing
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
‘When you build a reputation...’: Zaheer on Bumrah’s poor show in NZ ODIs
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Wendell Rodricks laid to rest in Goa
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News