4 lawyers injured in bomb attack at Lucknow court

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 03:37 IST

Four lawyers, including the joint secretary of Lucknow Bar Association (LBA), Sanjeev Lodhi, were injured on Thursday morning when crude bombs were hurled at them on the premises of the Lucknow district and sessions court, said police.

One of the bombs exploded outside Lodhi’s chamber amid allegations that some rival lawyers were among the attackers. “Advocate Jitu Yadav and his group are behind the attack,” Lodhi alleged speaking to media, as per the FIR.

Jitu Yadav said, “I was not even present at the court premises when the attack took place. I reached there when other advocates informed me about it.”

Police said that the preliminary probe suggests the two rival groups of lawyers were at odds for long, and the matter came to a head on Wednesday following a fresh dispute between the factions. Lodhi told media that he was targeted for lodging a complaint of corruption against judicial officers. Police official, privy to the probe said, “There are reports of dispute between them on a family court case too. We are investigating the matter.” Lawyers at the bar added both were not getting along ever since they were elected at different posts of the Lucknow bar council.

“We have recovered some pieces of the exploded bomb. Sanjeev Lodhi has lodged a complaint against his peers . The dispute between the two lawyers, who are office-bearers of the LBA, appears to have led to the attack,” said Naveen Arora, joint commissioner of police (JCP), Lucknow.

The court has four gates, where metal detectors are installed. “Some people were allegedly allowed to enter the court premises without any frisking,” Arora added.

Police have booked Jitu Yadav , Annu Yadav, Azam, Sudhir Yadav, Ajaj, Dilip Singh, Ajay Yadav and another 8-10 unidentified persons.“The accused have been booked for rioting, attempt to murder and violation of the Arms Act. A hunt is on to arrest them,” said Vikas Chandra Tripathi , additional DCP (West), Lucknow. This incident once again has made advocate voicing for protection act, which as per their proposal, talks about strict punishment for assault on lawyers, enhancing the security to avoid untoward incidents.

“It’s because of such incidents that the Bar Council of India (BCI) has been demanding the enactment of the Advocates’ Protection Act.” said Manan Mishra, chairman, BCI.