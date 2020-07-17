5 members of a family killed in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

lucknow

Five members of a family were killed and two others badly injured after a wall of their house collapsed during the wee hours of Friday in Raj Ghat Chowki area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shajahanpur, district administration said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath called it an “unfortunate incident” and announced financial help of Rs 4 lakh for the family. He also directed the district administration to ensure that the injured get complete treatment.

“After getting the information, we immediately rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation. In the tragic incident, five members including four children, and their mother Shabnam (45), who was a widow, died,” Shajahanpur district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said.

He added that two other children got injured and are being treated in a hospital.

Singh cited incessant rainfall as a possible reason behind the wall collapse.