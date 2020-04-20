e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / 65-year-old man killed in tiger attack

65-year-old man killed in tiger attack

A 65-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack near Katarniaghat range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on Sunday.

lucknow Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bareilly
The injury marks on the body suggest that the man was killed by a tiger.
The injury marks on the body suggest that the man was killed by a tiger.(Representative image)
         

A 65-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack near Katarniaghat range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on Sunday.

According to forest department officials, the partially eaten body of the man, a farmer, was found near railway tracks near Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. “The injury marks on the body suggest that the man was killed by a tiger,” said a forest official, requesting anonymity.

This is the third attack by the big cat in this month, he added.

On April 3, two men were mauled to death by a tiger in the vicinity of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The incident took place in Richhaula Chowki of Gajraula area in the district when Ninder Singh, 50, and his servant Dorilal, 28, were sleeping on their agricultural field. The tiger had also dragged them for over 500 meters, he said.

The forest department came to know about the incident when they were informed about it by Ninder’s brother after which teams of police, district administration and forest department reached there. The tiger was tranquillised by the forest department team and later sent to Lucknow Zoo.

top news
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

lucknow news