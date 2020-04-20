65-year-old man killed in tiger attack

lucknow

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:45 IST

A 65-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack near Katarniaghat range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) on Sunday.

According to forest department officials, the partially eaten body of the man, a farmer, was found near railway tracks near Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. “The injury marks on the body suggest that the man was killed by a tiger,” said a forest official, requesting anonymity.

This is the third attack by the big cat in this month, he added.

On April 3, two men were mauled to death by a tiger in the vicinity of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve. The incident took place in Richhaula Chowki of Gajraula area in the district when Ninder Singh, 50, and his servant Dorilal, 28, were sleeping on their agricultural field. The tiger had also dragged them for over 500 meters, he said.

The forest department came to know about the incident when they were informed about it by Ninder’s brother after which teams of police, district administration and forest department reached there. The tiger was tranquillised by the forest department team and later sent to Lucknow Zoo.