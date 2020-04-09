66 companies preparing sanitisers in UP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:42 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up production of sanitisers in its fight against coronavirus.

In a bid to bridge demand and supply gap of sanitisers, the government has eased licensing procedure for setting up sanitiser units. As a result, 66 companies are preparing sanitisers in the state.

At present, these companies are preparing 1,45,860 litres of sanitiser per day in the state. In coming days the production is likely to go up.

According to state government officials, 23 sugar mills, 10 distilleries, 26 sanitisers companies and seven other companies are preparing sanitisers across the state.

The need to start production of sanitisers in Uttar Pradesh was necessitated by the fact that most of the sanitiser companies are based in Gujarat from where the state was getting its supply.

“The government is all out to promote sanitiser industry in the state. We will extend all possible help in setting up sanitiser manufacturing units,” said Satish Mahana, industrial development minister.

After the lock-down is lifted the government is expecting more companies to apply for license for manufacturing sanitisers.

Ethanol, which is used for preparing sanitiser is available in abundance in the state. Apart from ethanol, isopropyl alcohol is also used to prepare sanitisers.

The Uttar Pradesh Drug Manufacturers Association has apprised chief minister Yogi Adityanath about problems being faced by industrialists in preparing sanitisers.

“Ethanol is available in abundance in the state. But its availability depends on excise officials. This has led to artificial crisis of ethanol across the state,” said Prashant Bhatia, president, UP Drug Manufacturers Association.

“We have requested the government to direct the excise department to make ethanol easily available to manufacturers of sanitisers on priority basis,” added Bhatia.

The industrialists have also requested the state government to cut down 18 percent GST on ethanol and isopropyl alcohol and 12 percent GST on sanitisers.

It may be pointed out that the state government has started giving licenses to sugar mills for manufacturing sanitisers.