7 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Six people, including two children, were killed and nearly 50 others injured after a private Volvo bus turned turtle on Agra-Lucknow Expressway near Ranikhera village in Auras area of Unnao on Thursday morning, police said.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP), Unnao, Vinod Mishra said six people had died in the mishap but their identity could not be ascertained yet.

“The bus with 60 people onboard was going from Delhi to Bihar. At least 12 people were critically injured and have been shifted to the trauma centre of the King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. The remaining passengers are being treated in Unnao,” he added.

Initial investigation suggested that a truck carrying plastic pipes met with an accident after which the pipes fell on the road. The employees of the UP Industrial Development Authority did not clear the road for hours and the bus overturned after hitting the pipes.

District magistrate, Unnao, Devesh Pandey said strict action would be taken against the employees responsible for clearing the highway.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 12:04 IST