7 more die of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh, total cases rise to 7,071

Updated: May 28, 2020 17:38 IST

Seven more people died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, while 80 fresh cases pushed the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 7,071, officials said. With seven more fatalities, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state has reached 189.

“The total number of cases reported so far are 7,071, including 4,062 who have been treated and discharged and there are 2,820 active cases. The death toll in the state has reached 189,” Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here. According to health department, among the seven fresh deaths, five were from Agra and one each from Jalaun and Kushinagar.

Till Wednesday, of the 182 deaths reported, the maximum 33 were from Agra, 23 from Meerut, 15 from Aligarh, 11 each from Kanpur and Moradabad, nine from Firozabad, six from Sant Kabir Nagar, five each in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Gorakhpur and four each from Jhansi, Mathura and Varanasi.

Apart from that, three deaths each were from Ghaziabad, Basti, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Etah and Ayodhya and two each from Jaunpur, Lucknow, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Azamgarh, Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Chitrakoot, Mainpuri and Jalaun. Besides these, one death each has been reported from Barabanki, Hapur, Siddharth Nagar, Raebareli, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Etawah, Mahrajganj, Shravasti, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Kushinagar, Mahoba and Lalitpur.

Prasad said samples of 7,923 samples have been sent for testing on Wednesday.

“Health workers have surveyed over 10 lakh migrant labourers and 959 have shown symptoms of coronavirus,” he said. “We are emphasising on surveillance and over 3.74 crore people have been surveyed by 94,856 teams in Uttar Pradesh,” he said. Prasad said the Centre’s Aarogya Setu mobile application is being used and alerts are being sent to people.

“We have made 28,054 calls on the basis of the alerts generated by the mobile app. Of them, 104 are positive and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals while 49 were treated and discharged. Among those called, 1,248 are in quarantine,” he said. He said pulse oximeter machines have arrived in the state and will be given at every quarantine centres.