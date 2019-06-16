7-year-old raped, murdered in Gorakhpur. Accused held

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from outside her residence in a village under Sikriganj police station in Gorakhpur before being raped and murdered by a 48-year-old man late on Friday night, police said. The accused was later arrested, they added.

“The accused Pappu Rai, who is acquainted with the victim’s father, lured the minor with chocolates and took her to a secluded place on bike where he raped her. As she attempted to raise an alarm, the accused strangled her with a rope and dumped the body,” SSP Sunil Gupta said at a press conference on Saturday.

“On Friday night around 11, the police received the information on ‘Dial 100’. Swinging into action, they caught the accused from his house in Sant Kabir Nagar district barely 3-4 hours after the alert. During the interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime. The police also recovered the body,” the SSP added.

The accused has been booked under Sections 364 (kidnapping), 376(rape) , 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

