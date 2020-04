78 new Covid-19 cases in UP, total cases mount to 805

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:17 IST

With 78 new positive cases reported on Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 805, according to the state Health Department.

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services on Thursday 17 patients were declared recovered and discharged taking the total number to 74.

While 13 deaths have been reported across various districts of Uttar Pradesh till Thursday.

