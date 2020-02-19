e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Lucknow / Addl chief secretary appointed member of Ram temple trust

Addl chief secretary appointed member of Ram temple trust

lucknow Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The state government has appointed additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi as a member of the board of trustees of the newly constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust that will oversee construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and regulate its other activities.

The state government issued a notification in this regard on February 18.

In addition, the state government issued a notification announcing the appointment of Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha as a member of the board of trustees of the new trust.

The Ayodhya DM is the ex officio trustee, who will be a practising Hindu. If the DM is not a Hindu, the additional district magistrate will be an ex offico member of the trust.

The Centre had issued a notification on February 5 for constituting the trust.

According to that notification, the Uttar Pradesh government was mandated to nominate one member, an IAS officer not below the rank of secretary, as a member of the board of trustees of the new trust.

The notification had also mandated the Centre to appoint a senior IAS officer deputed at the Centre, not below the rank of joint secretary, as a member of the trust.

In the first meeting of the new trust in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president of the trust and Champat Rai was chosen its general secretary.

top news
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
PM Modi’s ex-principal secy Nripendra Misra to head Ram Mandir construction committee
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
Donald Trump’s Beast to cross Agra’s ‘unfit for heavy vehicles’ bridge
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
‘Like you, others too have rights’: Mediators for Shaheen Bagh tell protesters
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
2020 Hyundai Creta SUV to launch on March 17, interior details out
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news

Lucknow News