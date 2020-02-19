Addl chief secretary appointed member of Ram temple trust

lucknow

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 21:21 IST

The state government has appointed additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi as a member of the board of trustees of the newly constituted Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust that will oversee construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and regulate its other activities.

The state government issued a notification in this regard on February 18.

In addition, the state government issued a notification announcing the appointment of Ayodhya district magistrate Anuj Jha as a member of the board of trustees of the new trust.

The Ayodhya DM is the ex officio trustee, who will be a practising Hindu. If the DM is not a Hindu, the additional district magistrate will be an ex offico member of the trust.

The Centre had issued a notification on February 5 for constituting the trust.

According to that notification, the Uttar Pradesh government was mandated to nominate one member, an IAS officer not below the rank of secretary, as a member of the board of trustees of the new trust.

The notification had also mandated the Centre to appoint a senior IAS officer deputed at the Centre, not below the rank of joint secretary, as a member of the trust.

In the first meeting of the new trust in New Delhi on Wednesday, Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was elected president of the trust and Champat Rai was chosen its general secretary.