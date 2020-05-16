e-paper
Home / Lucknow / After Auraiya accident, Uttar Pradesh CM hauls up senior police officials, suspends SHOs

After Auraiya accident, Uttar Pradesh CM hauls up senior police officials, suspends SHOs

Adityanath announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to families of the dead migrant workers and Rs 50,000 each for the seriously injured.

lucknow Updated: May 16, 2020 13:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
CM Yogi Adityanath presided over a high-level meeting to review the action being taken in respect to the Auraiya road accident.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday ordered the suspension of station house officers (SHOs) and sought an explanation from senior police officials in Agra and Mathura after 24 migrant labourers were killed in a road accident Auraiya.

The chief minister presided over a high-level meeting to review the action being taken in respect to the Auraiya road accident and said circle officers in charges of the two bordering police stations should be given a strict warning.

He asked the additional director general of police (ADG) and Agra zone’s inspector general, along with four other top police officers including district police chiefs of Agra and Mathura, to explain the lapses.

Cases should be registered against owners of the two trucks involved in the accident under relevant sections and the two vehicles should be seized, he said.

Adityanath also urged the people not to travel by trucks or any unsafe vehicle. He said orders have been already issued to keep 200 buses at the disposal of district magistrates (DMs) of border districts.

He said funds have also been provided to the DMs to send the migrant labourers back home and the government orders must be followed strictly.

Several opposition leaders, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi Vadra questioned the government over the Auraiya accident.

Mayawati pointed out that the chief minister had said officers will make arrangements for food, transit and shelter for labourers who come to UP or pass through the state.

“It’s unfortunate that CM’s directions are not being taken seriously by officers because of which a big accident occurred in Auraiya,” the BSP chief was quoted as saying by ANI.

“I demand the chief minister to take action against the officers who didn’t fulfil their responsibilities. Families of those who were killed or injured in this accident should be provided financial assistance. I express my condolences to the bereaved families,” she added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary, also lashed out at the government.

“Auraiya’s heartbreaking incident has once again raised the question that why hasn’t the government made proper arrangements for workers to go home? Why aren’t buses being run to ferry the labourers in the state?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

“Either the government does not see anything or is oblivious to everything. Is making statements the government’s only job?” she asked.

