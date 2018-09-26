Mulayam Singh missing from brother Shivpal’s posters after Delhi outing with son Akhilesh

Two days after Mulayam Singh Yadav shared stage with his son Akhilesh Yadav at a Samajwadi Party (SP) function in Delhi, the photographs of the SP patriarch have gone missing from the publicity material of the outfit floated by his brother Shivpal Yadav.

The removal of photograph of SP patriarch in the fresh publicity material put up by the recently floated Samajwadi Secular Morcha in Etawah is being seen as a reaction to Mulayam’s snub to Shivpal, who had claimed his brother’s blessing are with him and his outfit.

Contrary to his claim, Mulayam shared stage with his son and appealed to party workers to ensure the party’s victory in the 2019 general elections. It was a clear indicator the father and the son were on the same page after a strained relationship during the 2017 assembly elections.

People close to Shivpal admit that he was upset with Mulayam’s decision to attend SP’s event at at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

“My wish is that the Samajwadi Party never gets old; after seeing so many youngsters my wish has been fulfilled,” Mulayam had said on Sunday breaking his silence that he had maintained since Shivpal walked away from the party.

Shivpal had formed the Morcha in August this year.

His unhappiness was seen in posters and banners put up by the Morcha of an event it plans to hold on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2). While the initial posters and banners had the pictures of Shivpal and Mulayam, in the new set of publicity material, Mulayam’s photo has been dropped.

Last week when he unveiled the flag of his outfit in Saifai, the native village of the Yadav clan, it had Shivpal’s picture on one side and Mulayam’s on the other.

Shivpal had also offered his elder brother the Mainpuri seat, a party stronghold, on Morcha’s ticket.

Shivpal has announced to contest all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh and also made a statement a day before Akhilesh’s rally that the Morcha would oppose everyone in the family but Netaji (Mulayam).

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 08:44 IST