Home / Lucknow / Agra couple ties the knot while maintaining social distancing

Agra couple ties the knot while maintaining social distancing

Yogesh Singh and Reema, both residents of the Taj city, entered wedlock on Monday in a quiet and simple ceremony, following social distancing, in the presence of family members.

lucknow Updated: May 06, 2020 12:56 IST
Hindustan Times, Agra
Marriage was conducted amid lock down while following norms of social distancing.
Yogesh Singh and Reema, both residents of the Taj city, entered wedlock on Monday in a quiet and simple ceremony, following social distancing, in the presence of family members. There was no music, no guests and the priest who solemnized the marriage wore a mask.

Yogesh said, “The marriage was fixed about six months back, but due to lockdown we were in a dilemma. I requested my father and family members not to postpone it. I said we could hold it in a simple way while following the lockdown norms.”

“Both families agreed to this and on Monday, the marriage was conducted in the presence of my father Mohan Singh, bride’s father Dinesh Chand and other family members and priest.”

“We both tied the knot while maintaining social distancing norms and wearing mask,” Yogesh said.

Bride Reema said, “Our marriage will become an example for others, because marriages can also be organised in a simple and you don’t need to splurge. We wore masks and even exchanged garlands while maintaining distance.”

The priest also sat at a distance to perform the rituals. He blessed the newly married couple and appreciated the move of both the families. Yogesh Dubey

