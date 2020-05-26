e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Agra’s 36 hotspots pose hurdles on road to normality

Agra’s 36 hotspots pose hurdles on road to normality

The district has reported the maximum of 851 Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh and a death toll of 31.

lucknow Updated: May 26, 2020 12:40 IST
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hemendra Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, Agra
Agra’s tryst with the coronavirus began on March 2 when five positive cases were reported.
Agra’s tryst with the coronavirus began on March 2 when five positive cases were reported. (HT Photo)
         

They are here, there and everywhere, both physically and psychologically. Thirty-six heavily barricaded hotspots in Agra district are a daily reminder to people here that the Taj city is far from being on the road to normality.

The district has reported the maximum of 851 Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh and a death toll of 31.

Agra’s tryst with the coronavirus began on March 2 when five positive cases were reported. The area where the affected family resided — Master Plan Road — was isolated from the remaining city.

As the number of infected patients grew, more hotspot areas were marked.

“Besides being a hurdle in movement on the road, these containment zones are almost like a psychological barrier. Till they continue to exist, one cannot expect normality,” says Dr Madhurima Sharma, head of the department of Hindi at St John’s College here.

“Even if movement is allowed within the city with opening of markets, these containment zones will certainly keep one away,” Sharma says.

“I recently went out to buy medicine. When I realised that I was quite close to a hotspot area, I dropped the idea and went to another locality for purchasing the medicine,” adds Dr Sharma.

“With so many hotspots, no one can expect normality in our city. The value of ‘jaan’ (life) is deemed higher than ‘jahan’ (worldly affairs),” says Rajeev Gupta, former president of the National Chamber for Industries and Commerce.

“With so many hotspot areas in the city, only shops for essential items would be approached. Thus, normality seem to be a far-fetched idea for Agra,” adds Gupta.

“Anybody moving in the city for some distance comes across such containment zones where the roads are blocked. A suitable ambience for trade seems to be a distant dream with so many hotspots in the city,” says TN Agarwal, president of the Agra Vyapar Mandal.

The footwear industry in Agra mostly has local workers who live in the hotspot areas, where the smaller units are located.

The Taj Mahal, an attraction for tourists the world over, is in Tajganj, a major hotspot which has 64 Covid-19 cases.

Some other hotspots have industrial units and commercial centres.

HOW A HOTSPOT IS DECLARED

Agra’s chief medical officer Dr RC Pandey says once a coronavirus case is found in a locality, the area is termed as a containment zone or hotspot.

“Earlier, it used to be within a radius of one kilometre from the place where a Covid-19 case was found, but now we have reduced the area to 400 metres,” he says.

“We apply certain restrictions and speed up sanitization in this area. The stress is on social distancing and movement within the containment zone is restricted to the best possible extent,” he adds.

“After 21 days from the last Covid-19 case being reported, the area is removed from the list of hotspots,” Pandey says.

top news
‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
‘Request PM Modi to play on front foot’: Rahul Gandhi on lockdown exit plan
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
LIVE: Gujarat unable to curb the pandemic, says Sena’s Sanjay Raut
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Novavax latest to start human trial of Covid-19 vaccine: How is it different?
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Spanish cyclist stranded in Tripura leaves after two months
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Skoda shifts to top gear, drives in 2020 Karoq, Rapid TSI, Superb FL in India
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
Covid-19: Deaths cross 4k mark in India, WHO suspends trials of HCQ
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In