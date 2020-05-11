e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Agra’s top medical officer removed as Covid-19 cases surge

Agra’s top medical officer removed as Covid-19 cases surge

Uttar Pradesh reported 102 fresh cases of coronavirus disease Covid-19, pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,467.

lucknow Updated: May 11, 2020 09:26 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A man rides a bicycle on a deserted road during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Agra.
A man rides a bicycle on a deserted road during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Agra.(Reuters File Photo)
         

The Uttar Pradesh government has replaced Agra’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in the wake of current Covid-19 situation prevailing in the city.

“Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of Covid-19,” the order from state chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Uttar Pradesh reported five more coronavirus deaths on Sunday as 102 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection tally to 3,467. So far, 79 people have died of the infection in the state.

A health department official had said on Sunday that three deaths were reported from Agra and two from Meerut, the worst-hit districts in terms of fatalities.

Till now, Agra has reported the maximum 24 Covid-19 deaths. Agra has so far reported 764 corona positive cases; 13 fresh cases were reported on Sunday.

So far, 1,653 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after treatment while the count of the active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 1,753, according to state health department.

Meanwhile, 12 inmates of the Agra Central jail tested positive for the deadly virus on Sunday night.

“We had sent 24 samples of prisoners for lab testing and out of these, 12 reported corona positive by the SN Medical College (SNMC). Now, fresh samples have been collected for lab testing at the National Jalma Institute for Leprosy,” news agency IANS quoted Deputy Inspector-General (Prisons) Luv Kumar as saying.

On Saturday, a 60-year-old convict of the Agra Central Jail, who was tested positive for corona, had died during treatment at the SN Medical College.

The Covid-19 positive cases form the central jail have caused considerable worry for the health officials, indicating the possibility of community transmission in the prison which is now being sanitised.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 67,000 with biggest one-day spike of 4,213 cases
India’s Covid-19 tally tops 67,000 with biggest one-day spike of 4,213 cases
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
PM Modi to discuss lockdown exit plan with CMs at today’s meet
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
Number of critical Covid-19 patients has halved across the country, shows data
Live: Rajasthan reports 3,898 Covid-19 cases, 108 deaths
Live: Rajasthan reports 3,898 Covid-19 cases, 108 deaths
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart
‘All of India praying’: Leaders wish ex-PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
‘All of India praying’: Leaders wish ex-PM Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
A tweet that cost Elon Musk $3 billion and why Tesla may move out of California
A tweet that cost Elon Musk $3 billion and why Tesla may move out of California
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
Will PM-CMs decide on lockdown exit & the man living at airport for 2 months
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In