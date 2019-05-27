Ahead of Modi’s visit, Yogi reviews Kashi projects

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed officials to speed up developmental works in Varanasi and ensure completion of projects within the deadline.

Adityanath was in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s thanksgiving visit on Monday.

The chief minister reviewed developmental works and sought information about the progress of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project. Divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal briefed him on the status of the project.

Adityanath laid emphasis on maintaining cleanliness in Varanasi, which draws tourists from across the globe. He said filth should not be seen anywhere in the city.

It should be ensured that lanes, streets and parks were properly cleaned, he said. He also asked the officers to improve traffic management to avoid bottlenecks.

He also instructed the officials to make proper arrangements for stray cattle so that they don’t roam on the streets.

