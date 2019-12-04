AIMPLB has obtained five litigants’ nod for review petition: Jilani

lucknow

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 19:35 IST

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) secretary Zafaryab Jilani on Wednesday said the board had obtained consent from five Muslim litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case and preparations to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict in the matter had already started.

“Our preparations and paper work are on. But we haven’t decided any date yet. We will file it when the papers are ready,” Jilani said to HT.

The AIMPLB secretary’s claim came two days after Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, a legal heir of the original Ayodhya land dispute litigant M Siddiqui, filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict.

On November 9, a five-judge bench of the apex court granted the till-then disputed 2.77 acre Ayodhya land to Ram Lalla Virajman, the child deity, and ordered allotment of five acres of alternative land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for construction of a mosque.

Jilani said the purpose behind deciding to file a review petition was not to hurt or instigate anyone’s religious sentiments, but to save a religious place as a constitutional right.

“We can file the review petition on December 9, that is also the last day to file a review, or a day before,” he added.

AIMPLB had also held a meeting on November 17 and had said that ‘it feels that the restitution by granting 5 acres land where fundamental values have been damaged to the extent of causing national shame, will not heal the wounds caused’. It had also declined to accept the said five acres of land, citing Islamic law that doesn’t permit building the same mosque at some other site.

Since AIMPLB was not a direct party in the Ayodhya case, it would have to rope in at least one out of the total eight Muslim litigants to go for a review. The board, however, claimed to have roped in five of the litigants for filing the review petition.

On the other hand, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, one of the main litigants in the case said last month it will not file a review petition. It is yet to take a call on accepting the five-acre land for a mosque.