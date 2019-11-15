Air quality in Lucknow and Kanpur deteriorates again; SC summons chief secretaries of UP and Punjab on November 29

lucknow

After some respite last week, the air quality in Lucknow and Kanpur deteriorated again on Friday. According to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Lucknow worsened from around 300 last week to 333 on Friday, while that in Kanpur regressed from around 320 to 378 in the same period.

Besides, four other cities of Uttar Pradesh – Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Baghpat – recorded AQIs falling under the ‘severe’ category on the day. Ghaziabad, with an AQI of 471, was once again the most polluted city in the country, while Noida and Greater Noida (AQI 469) and Baghpat (442) were also not far behind.

AQI values from 201 to 300 are considered ‘poor’, from 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, from 401 to 500 ‘severe’, while those above 500 fall in the ‘severe plus’ category.

SC again summons chief secys

The Supreme Court has again summoned the chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on November 29, to apprise the court about the measures taken to curb air pollution.

Earlier, the apex court had summoned the UP chief secretary along with his counterparts from Haryana and Punjab on November 6 and issued directions to reduce pollution, especially regarding stubble burning. The court also said that all farmers be given Rs 100 per quintal of crop for residue management.

At that time, the UP government had presented a report on the action it had taken against violators, including polluting industries, errant builders and farmers caught burning crop stubble.

‘Look beyond stubble burning’

However, environmentalists say that in view of the rising air pollution, the authorities need to look beyond curbing stubble burning and fining industries.

“This year, a lower number of incidents (of stubble burning) have been reported in UP. Still, there is no respite from pollution. It means that the government has to look for other remedies and not just castigate farmers for stubble burning. It seems that other factors remain unaddressed,” said environment activist AK Gupta.

“The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) also seems to have limited itself to slapping fines on industries for violating pollution norms,” he said.

To recall, last month, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had chaired a meeting in which he had issued a slew of directions to curb pollution levels. He had told urban local bodies to ensure water sprinkling on roads, the administration to check construction activities, and the departments concerned to stop road construction for a while.

Meanwhile, on the directions of the UPPCB, the administration has banned burning of wood, charcoal and garbage in the state capital. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has also been asked to deploy mechanical sweepers for road cleaning so as to reduce airborne dust particles.

In addition, the traffic department has been asked to organise a drive to reduce congestion on the roads.