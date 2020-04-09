e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Akhilesh demands NSA against Kannauj MP

Akhilesh demands NSA against Kannauj MP

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that National Security Act should be invoked against BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak for an alleged assault by him and his supporters on a government officer.

lucknow Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav
         

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak for an alleged assault by him and his supporters on a government officer.

Pathak along with his supporters allegedly broke open in the house of a tehsildar on Tuesday and assaulted him over the supply of food packets under the lockdown.

The Samajwadi Party president has won the Kannauj LS seat thrice--one bypolls and two general elections, while his wife Dimple Yadav has been Kannauj MP twice--one bypolls and one general election. Subrat Pathak became Kannauj MP by defeating Dimple Yadav in the last LS polls.

top news
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to fight Covid-19
Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore package for states to fight Covid-19
Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now, says ICMR
Not recommending hydroxychloroquine for now, says ICMR
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
This state has max Covid-19 deaths after Maharashtra, it isn’t TN or Delhi
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
FAQ: Your 14 queries on 23 Delhi containment zones answered
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Nissan Kicks facelift minus camouflage revealed in latest spy shot
Nissan Kicks facelift minus camouflage revealed in latest spy shot
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

lucknow news