Akhilesh demands NSA against Kannauj MP

lucknow

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 16:58 IST

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday demanded that National Security Act (NSA) should be invoked against BJP MP from Kannauj Subrat Pathak for an alleged assault by him and his supporters on a government officer.

Pathak along with his supporters allegedly broke open in the house of a tehsildar on Tuesday and assaulted him over the supply of food packets under the lockdown.

The Samajwadi Party president has won the Kannauj LS seat thrice--one bypolls and two general elections, while his wife Dimple Yadav has been Kannauj MP twice--one bypolls and one general election. Subrat Pathak became Kannauj MP by defeating Dimple Yadav in the last LS polls.