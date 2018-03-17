Aligarh: Woman confronts snatchers to save her parents, shot at

A 21-year-old woman suffered bullet injuries when, in a bid to save her parents from assault by bike-borne snatchers, she was shot at near Surendra Nagar colony in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh on Thursday.

Nitika, who was returning home with her parents and younger brother after attending a birthday party, was rushed to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to the Trauma Centre on Ramghat road. Her condition is said to be stable.

One of the snatchers, Qasim, was chased and caught by BJP leaders who were passing by the area, and beaten up by locals before being handed over to the police. Two of his aides managed to escape.

According to police sources, Promod Singh, 52, a businessman of Adarsh Nagar colony under Sasni Gate police station on Pala road, was returning with his wife Vinod Kumari, 48, daughter Nitika, and son Manish, 18, from Surendra Nagar after attending a birthday party.

Promod and his wife were on one scooty whereas Nitika and Manish were on another scooty.

All of a sudden, on a cross-road in the colony, three bike-borne criminals intercepted them and snatched the chain of Promod. They also tried to take out money from his pockets. Seeing this, Nitika confronted them while Manish raised an alarm.

To frighten the victims, one of the snatchers fired a gun, injuring Nitika in both her hands and two of the criminals escaped with her scooty.

Police said BJP leaders, KK Goswami and Nagar Nigam member, Subodh, who were passing by the area in their car, noticed the criminals escaping, and caught one of them after a chase near Chiranji Lal Inter College along with the scooty.

The accused, Qasim, of Usmanpara, Upper Koat falling under Delhi Gate police station, was thrashed and handed over to the police.

He has revealed the names of his accomplices, Zafar and Chini, Sasni Gate inspector, Sunil Kumar Verma said.

The police have registered FIR against all the three under sections related to life threatening attack and loot, and are hunting for the other two.

Meanwhile, a large crowd thronged the trauma centre to see brave Nitika.